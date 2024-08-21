Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar appreciates Aditi Sharma post eviction, says his mom 'cried' after she got eliminated

The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 left everyone emotional as Aditi Sharma departed from the reality show. Her buddies, like Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar and Shilpa Shinde were deeply saddened by her elimination.

Today (August 21), Abhishek Kumar took to his social media to pen a heartfelt appreciation for her good friend Aditi Sharma by writing a message. He wrote, “You were amazing in the show Aditi Sharma.” Abhishek also wrote “Meri maa ro padi jab aap evict hue” (My mother also cried after your eviction.) He extended his best wishes to her and encouraged her to continue shining.

Last week, Rohit Shetty split the contestants into two groups. Sumona's team included Karan Veer Mehra, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, and Ashish Mehrotra, whereas Nimrit's crew consisted of Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, and Niyati Fatnani.

Sadly, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's team couldn't outscore Sumona Chakravarti's team. Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff excelled in the water challenge stunt. In the end, Sumona's team secured 50 points, while Nimrit's team only managed to score 20 points and her team lost the ultimate challenge and landed in the danger zone. Therefore, two members of her team were supposed to perform the elimination stunt.

In a pivotal move, Captain Nimrit Kaur was asked to select two members from her team to perform an elimination stunt; she then decided to send Aditi and Shalin Bhanot for the stunt. Nimrit’s move triggered team members Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, and Abhishek Kumar, who expressed that Nimrit herself should have performed the elimination stunt instead of sending Aditi Sharma.

In the elimination stunt, the performers had to collect scorpions, Shalin Bhanot collected 168 scorpions, while Aditi Sharma managed 151 which resulted in the latter's eviction and had to bid adieu to the show.

Even though Aditi Sharma's stint on the show was for a very short time, she succeeded in showcasing her true potential and experienced personal growth beyond her expectations.

