Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik poses with couple; shares glimpses from mega event

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant has been one of the most talked about weddings of the decade. Ever since they announced the wedding, the buzz surrounding the same has been quite alive, and as the event approached, who's who of the industry attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds. Bigg Boss 16's popular contestant Abdu Rozik also attended the event.

Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik's picture with newly wedded Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Abdu Rozik represented his country at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. Rozik took to social media to share a glimpse of the big fat Indian wedding. He also shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing with the couple of the hour Anant and Radhika. Abdu also posted a picture with Jacqueline Fernandez. Rozik shared a video of the couple posing for pictures with guests too.

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's post from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding:

Sharing the pictures and video on social media, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant wrote, "I wish Anant and Radhika a lifetime of love, laughter, peace, happiness and an abundance of well wishes. I am honored and grateful to witness such a love and unity."

Abdu Rozik poses with Kim Kardashian

Abdu Rozik's picture with Kim Kardashian has also been going viral on the internet. Both the international stars are seen posing for the snap. Take a look at their picture here:

Advertisement

Apart from Abdu Rozik and Kim Kardashian, many celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Orry among others graced the extravagant wedding of the year.

After celebrating a three-day long pre-wedding festivities earlier this year in Jamnagar, Gujrat, and then across Europe in May, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Abdu Rozik, Kim Kardashian add glitz as they strike pose together