Mrunal Thakur feels ‘absolutely blown away’ watching Kalki 2898 AD; pens heartfelt note for film’s cast and crew

Sita Ramam sensation Mrunal Thakur is currently receiving praise for her 5-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD.

Alongside the visual spectacle and powerful performances by Indian cinema legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, fans are ecstatic over this epic dystopian flick's surprising and thrilling cameos.

Amid appreciation and love pouring in from all corners, the pan-Indian actress has now watched the Rs 650 crore film. Mrunal went gaga over the futuristic sci-fi venture as she took to Instagram and shared her candid take on the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Dropping a Kalki 2898 AD poster, the actress penned, “WHAT A FILM !!!” followed by a love and a lit emoticon.

The Hi Nanna actress continued her appreciation post by lauding the visual extravaganza as she wrote, “Absolutely blown away by the visuals of #Kalki2898AD. The entire team has done a stellar job on this film!!”

Mrunal found the multi-starrer flick a wholesome package and expressed her thoughts by saying, ”From the cast to the sets, to the music, to the VFX, the costumes everything is just so well done!”

Mrunal Thakur showers director Nag Ashwin with compliments

Nag Ashwin has become a sensation in Indian showbiz since the release of Kalki, getting appreciation from the stalwarts of Indian cinema, and Mrunal Thakur is the new addition to the list.

The actress complimented her director by addressing his vision and ambition by jotting down, “@nag_ashwin Garu hats off to you for your vision and for bringing this masterpiece to life”

Mrunal’s take on the stellar cast and their performance

The Shahenshah of Bollywood has been garnering praise ever since its release on June 27. Mrunal could not resist doing so and wrote, “@amitabhbachchan Sir you truly are the shahenshah!!! Your performance as Ashwathama is just phenomenal, I’m still in awe with how you commanded each scene!!!

Reportedly, the makers are planning to make a spinoff of the iconic Supreme Yasking character from the Nag Ashwin venture. Mrunal’s appreciation fueled the ongoing buzz, as she says, “@ikamalhaasan sir you’re just INCREDIBLE and I’m eagerly waiting for part 2 (a few rising hand emoticon)”.

Check out the post below:

The actress further mentioned lead actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for their performances, saying, “@deepikapadukone you’ve brought Sumati to life with such… grace and I loveee your presence on screen, you’ve done such a fab job” followed by a love emoticon.

For the Rebel Star, Mrunal mentioned, “@actorprabhas garu where to even begin, you’ve really knocked it out of the park! Love every aspect of your role and the finesse with which you played bhairava. My favorite part is your dynamic and bond with Bujji @keerthysureshofficial , it’s waaaay too cute. I loved it”

Mrunal feels honored to be part of Kalki universe

The Jersey actress feels proud to be part of the Kalki cinematic universe and expressed her gratitude towards the director and producers of the film, writing, “#AshwiniDutt sir, congrats on this masterpiece and @nag_ashwin Garu I’m so glad to be a small part of this majestic and glorious universe!”

It’s so heartwarming to see one of our films make waves on the global front… (love emoticons)”

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming ventures

Mrunal Thakur's next film, Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati, is currently in post-production. This Hindi thriller also features Vijay Raaz, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Vyas, and others. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

