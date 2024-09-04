Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat says he does not feel bad about Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from the show; here's why

Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa has become the talk of the town. Pandey and his character Vanraj Shah have been an integral part of the show since day 1. Recently, in an interview, Paras Kalnawat who left Anupamaa for a reality show spoke about Pandey's exit from Anupamaa and more.

Paras Kalnawat praises Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa

Addressing the controversy of Sudhanshu Pandey's abrupt exit from Anupamaa, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Paras Kalnawat said, "Dekhiye unke exit pe mujhe dukh nahi hua. Kyuki he deserves much better. And I believe he is a wonderful human being, jis tareeke ke woh insaan hai or artist hai, woh bahot hi acha deserve karte hai in life. Meri unse iss baare mey baat hui hai messages pe."

(I wasn't disappointed with his exit from the show. Because the kind of human being and actor that he is, he deserves the best. I had a word with him through messages on the same.)

Take a look at recent promo of Anupamaa:

The Kundali Bhagya actor also added that he shared a great rapport with Sudhanshu Pandey on the sets of the show and mentioned that he himself never had any issues with the production or direction team of Anupamaa.

Paras Kalnawat on not wanting to get into Sudhanshu Pandey's controversy

Advertisement

Paras Kalnawat who often made headlines for his pointed remarks against the actors of Anupamaa mentioned in the same interview that he has grown to understand that he needs to have a filter and not get into topics and controversies which aren't related to him. He added that earlier, he lacked that filter.

Paras Kalnawat's controversial exit from Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat was engulfed in a major controversy wherein he signed the contract of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on a rival channel which didn't go down well with the makers of Anupamaa and they went ahead to terminate his contract with immediate effect and also released a statement regarding the same.

Kalnawat was disappointed with the official statement being released by the producer of the show Rajan Shahi who was like a father figure to him. As Kalnawat spoke openly about his exit from the show, he mentioned having a tiff with Rupali Ganguly.

Advertisement

In one of his pointed remarks against Anupamaa actors, the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor went ahead to claim that around 80% of the cast wants to exit the show, however, they can't do the same.

After Paras' exit from Anupamaa, actor Sagar Parekh was roped in to play the character of Samar Shah in the show. While it took time for audiences to accept Sagar as the new Samar, the makers soon killed the character.

Pankit Thakker denies replacing Sudhanshu Pandey

As news of Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa went viral, there were speculative reports of Pankit Thakker from Dill Mill Gayye probably replacing Pandey. Few media reports mentioned that Thakker gave a mock shoot and look test for the character.

Contrary to the media reports, Pinkvilla exclusively found out that Thakker will not replace Sudhanshu. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pankit said, "Hi, this is just to clarify I won't be joining the cast of Anupamaa. Appreciate your understanding!"

Advertisement

Paras Kalnawat is currently a part of Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Pankit Thakker is NOT replacing Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah