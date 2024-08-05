MTV Splitsvilla X5's Sachin Sharma pens heartbreaking note as his elder brother passes away; says 'Akela pad gaya hun main...'

Sachin Sharma is a well-known personality in the world of reality shows, with a large fan following. He recently appeared on MTV Splitsvilla X5 but was evicted a few weeks before the finale. Today, Sachin expressed his emotions in an Instagram post, writing a long note in memory of his late elder brother, who recently passed away.

Sachin's brother passed away on July 30, 2024. Sharing a picture with his late elder brother, Sachin Sharma wrote, "Rest in peace mere bade bhaiiii (30 - 7- 2024 ) My brother is watching me from heaven now. Bhai Bachpan se tune mujhe itna pyaar kiya hain mujhe nahi pata tha tu itna door chala jayega humse. Mujhe maaf kar dena bhai main tere saath nahi rah paya aisi situation main."

He further expressed, "Tu apna dhyan rakhiyo baki Mummy, papa or family ko zindagi bhar humesha khush rakhunga kabhi bhi kisi cheej ki kami nahi hone dunga i promise. thoda akela pad gaya hun main bas but tera bhai weak nahi hain bahut strong hain. Mujhe pata hain hum sabke liye yeah bahut hard time hain but time sab theek kar dega mujhe poora bharosa hain."

In his heart-wrenching note, the Roadies fame contestant shared how heartbreaking it was to see his brother in a difficult situation and expressed disbelief at what had happened. Sachin continued, "Main bahut toota hun andar se but ab aisa banunga ki koi soch nahi sakta jaise tujhe humesha proud feel karaya hain waise hi tujhe marte dum tak proud feel karwayunga mere bhai.."

Sachin shared a message with his fans, emphasizing that money, fame, and success are all part of life, and that it's important for everyone to understand this. The former contestant of MTV Splitsvilla X5 expressed gratitude for the support he received from his loved ones.

As soon as this post was shared, contestants from MTV Splitsvilla X5 such as Unnati Tomar, Swaastika, Deekila Sherpa, Lakshay Gaur, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Dewangini Vyas, among others, expressed their deepest condolences.

Speaking about his journey in MTV Splitsvilla X5, Sachin Sharma entered the dating reality show as Akriti Negi's ex. In the show, he formed a connection with Ishita Rawat and Swaastika and got evicted a few weeks before the finale. MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

