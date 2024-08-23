Nakuul Mehta has the most EPIC reaction as Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol in Border 2

Rejoice, Varun Dhawan fans! The actor has joined Sunny Deol in the war drama movie Border 2. TV actor Nakuul Mehta could keep calm about the same and gave an epic reaction when the actor announced his participation in the big installment.

Varun Dhawan shared the announcement of joining the Border 2 cast and revealed that it was a special moment, that he would be getting to work with his hero Sunny paaji. The actor would play a fauji in JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta's war drama movie. Nakuul Mehta reacted with an emoji giving a salute to the actor.

Varun shared a clip where he could be heard saying in the background, "Dushman ki har goli se Jai Hind bol kar takrata hoon, jab dharti maa bulati hai, sab chhod kar aata hoon." This would be the first war-drama movie of the actor reportedly.

The Bhediya actor also revealed that he was in class 4 when he visited Chandan Cinemas to watch Border. He felt proud as the film had made a great impact. The actor looked up to our armed forces and also said that J P Dutta sir’s war epic Border was his favorite film. He is proud to have this special moment in his career, to work in the movie.

As for Nakuul Mehta, he began his acting journey with the TV serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He has a great fan base which increased with Ishqbaaz, where his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna made fans crazy. They went berserk when he did Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and 3 with Disha Parmar.

On the work front, the actor reportedly will be next seen in Daring Partners, a web series by Karan Johar. He would play the titular role with Diana Penty. The web show will be directed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik and reportedly will air on Amazon Prime Video. Nakuul's fans are patiently waiting to see him in the OTT space, with this bang-on series.

Talking more about Border 2, the film is being directed by Anurag Singh. It was on June 13, 2024, when Border completed 27 years and makers announced making India's biggest war film.



