Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar spotted after date night; don't miss out on their cheeky smiles

Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, are among the most adorable couples in the town. From traveling the world together, relishing delicious food to posting cozy pictures, the duo reflect major couple goals.

Recently, they were spotted in the city after Mouni and Suraj stepped out of a restaurant after enjoying a date night. Their irresistible charm and ear-to-ear smile proved the happiness of having each other in life.

Mouni Roy gets passenger princess treatment by hubby Suraj Nambiar

Shutterbugs spotted Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar in the city after their date night. The Naagin actor was wearing a black short dress featuring ruffles all over it. The sleek white straps and the backless design added a sensual factor to her overall look. Flouting her natural beauty, the Made in China star opted for a minimal approach to makeup.

She was seen wearing black winged eyeliner, a bit of blush, and nude lipstick. Mouni kept her short hair open, which went perfectly with her ensemble. Mouni Roy also received passenger princess treatment from her husband.

Have a look at the video here:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, as per the Malayali and Bengali customs. However, before exchanging vows, the two dated for about three years, and the much-in-love couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Their journey began when they first crossed paths in Dubai, and they completed two years of marriage earlier this year.

Mouni Roy's professional front

Mouni Roy gained recognition for her roles in the supernatural thriller TV show Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2. This particular venture established her as one of the leading actors in the television fraternity. Some of her other hit shows are Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

