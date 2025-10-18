Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan calls out Amaal Malik’s behavior, father Daboo Malik shouts 'Tera baap hoon...'

Bigg Boss 19 is on in full swing ahead of Diwali, and this time, Weekend Ka Vaar is all set to be fiercer than ever! According to a promo released on December 17, the members of the house have another scolding session on their hands, courtesy of host Salman Khan. The clip showcased the actor blasting contestant Amaal Mailk and issuing him a ‘final warning’ for his inexplicable behavior against other participants. The singer’s father, Dabboo Malik, was also seen making an appearance.

Salmaan Khan issues a final warning to Amaal Malik

With the Bigg Boss 19 contestants having the opportunity to connect with their families via a sweet letter, the atmosphere was warm and happy in the house. Until Farhana Bhatt decided to snatch away the note meant for Neelam Giri and tore it down, much to the latter’s dismay. This triggered a series of reactions from the other contestants, among whom Amaal Malik took it upon himself to berate her and throw away the food she was eating.

Unhappy with his behavior, this week’s promo showcased Salmaan Khan reprimanding the star for taking jabs at her mother. “Who has given you the right to go and snatch the plate from her?” He added that God had given everyone their livelihood, so no one can steal that from someone else. Inquiring whether he thought it was justified to attack someone’s mother, he called out the contestant’s verbal fight.

Visibly displeased, Amaal Malik faced a second shock when his father, Dabboo Malik, intervened. Dabboo questioned his son's behavior, asking if that was how he'd been raised, which instantly moved Amaal to tears. He apologized for his actions, but Salman Khan issued a stark warning: this was his final chance to improve.

Meanwhile, the cast of Thamma, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will be making their way to this weekend’s Bigg Boss 19 episode for a special appearance to interact with the cast.

