Bigg Boss 19, October 18, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik's father Daboo schools him, Salman Khan gives last warning to Abhishek Bajaj

Bigg Boss 19, October 18, Episode Highlights: In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan wishes everyone a happy Diwali. He goes on to talk with Nehal Chudasama about not calling out Shehbaz Badesha for irritating Malti Chahar during the ration task. Later, the Dabangg actor questions Malti for her ‘kapde pehen ke aa’ remark on Nehal. Salman also talks to Farrhana about calling Neelam ‘Bhojpuri staff.’

As the episode proceeds, the host advises everyone not to target each other on the basis of languages, region, or community.

Salman Khan addresses Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj's ugly fight

The Sikandar actor discusses Amaal Mallik’s action during the nomination task that instigated Abhishek Bajaj. Salman Khan firmly says that the music composer intentionally tried to provoke Bajaj and initiate a fight.

Bhaijaan calls Shehbaz Badesha ‘irritating’ and emphasizes that he anyhow tries to be seen on camera, no matter whatever the issue is. Salman schools him for finding humor in serious situations.

Furthermore, Salman subtly moves on to talk about Farrhana’s decision to shred Neelam’s family letter. He calls out Amaal for snatching Farrhana's plate. For the unversed, the music composer not only abused her but also snatched her food plate while she was having lunch.

As Salman backs Farrhana, he bashes Amaal for passing a derogatory remark about her mother. Giving an explanation, Amaal says that he can't tolerate her and her words. The 35-year-old goes on to add that she has also said many insulting comments about his parents also.

Daboo Malik joins Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19 stage

Amaal Mallik’s dad, Daboo Malik, arrives on the stage and urges him to have control over his tongue. Daboo tells Amaal, “Main ye kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zubaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Tujhe jeet ke aana hai. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave karega.”

Amaal and Daboo get emotional as they talk to each other. Salman expresses concern about the former’s inability to control his anger and tongue. The Bollywood star mentions that he is still paying for the deeds he carried out in his past.

