Bigg Boss 19, October 17, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik apologizes to Farrhana Bhatt for his crass remarks about her mom

Bigg Boss 19, October 17, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with the house discussing the ugly spat involving Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik. Nehal Chudasama requests the actress not to use any shocking remarks against the music composer. Amaal stays firm in his decision that he won't apologize to Farrhana for anything. However, Shehbaz makes Amaal understand that he must say sorry to her for his actions. After listening to everyone's advice, Amaal apologizes to Farrhana.

Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari criticize Amaal Mallik

In the night, we see Abhishek, Ashnoor and Mridul talking to each other about Farrhana and Amaal’s clash. They mention that the music composer often hides his friends’ faults and his opinions are mostly wrong.

On the other hand, Tanya Mittal comments that Malti Chahar behaves like Amaal’s girlfriend. Baseer Ali tells Nehal, “She (Farrhana Bhatt) is the worst human being I have ever seen.” Further, Bigg Boss calls Nehal (the captain of the house) into the confession room and asks if Gaurav Khanna and Neelam Giri violated the rules of the captaincy task.

Nehal Chudasama breaks down as she goes into the confession room

The master of the house gives her a special power to choose two contestants to whom she would like to give their respective families’ letters. She takes Baseer and Ashnoor’s names. Soon, Nehal starts crying as others, including her, wouldn't get the letters as the task is cancelled. BB announces no captain for the upcoming week.

Tanya Mittal breaks down into tears and confesses that she misses her mother a lot. Baseer reads out his letter and Ashnoor gets emotional over her family letter.

Kunickaa Sadanand calls out Farrhana for not folding her blanket. The latter says that the veteran actress keeps poking at doing the chores, no matter what. In another segment, Pranit More entertains everyone with his stand-up comedy.

The episode ends.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama remains steady at low levels, adds Rs. 30 lakh on 5th Friday