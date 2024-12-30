Rajan Shahi comments on sacking Alisha Parveen from Anupamaa; reveals why Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami were ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of the most successful shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, grabbed eyeballs when the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, fired Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami from the show. The decision was made overnight, and Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani were roped in to play their characters.

After months, the show's producer again made headlines when he ousted Alisha Parveen from another hit show, Anupamaa. Now, the producer has finally revealed the reason for sacking Pratiksha and Shehzada and also spoke about Alisha's termination.

In a recent podcast on The Ashoke Pandit Show's YouTube channel, Rajan Shahi broke his silence on ousting actors from his produced shows. Addressing the matter, he said, "Nobody is above the show." He elaborated on how the broadcasters are investing in the show and stated that if he observes indiscipline on the sets, he will not hesitate to ask the actors to leave.

Talking about Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami's ousting, the producer disclosed, "I have removed two lead actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Three months of investment. The actress was groomed. But it is too much out in the media, so I don't want to talk about it more."

Revealing what happened, Shahi stated that the reason for sacking the lead actors from the show was their disrespectful behavior towards the hairdresser, spot boy, makeup artist, and associate director. He mentioned that, due to this behavior, they were shown the door.

Speaking about Alisha Parveen's sudden exit from Anupamaa , Rajan Shahi explained, "Recently, I asked another actor to leave from Anupamaa. I don't want to talk about it more because I want to preserve the actor's respect and dignity." He admitted that the broadcasters have given him the freedom to make such decisions.

For the uninformed, on March 18, 2024, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai terminated the contracts of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, citing the unprofessional behavior of the actors.

Meanwhile, actress Alisha Parveen was roped in to play the role of Rahi, aka Aadhya, in Anupamaa in October 2024 after the show took a 15-year leap. However, after two months, on December 20, news of Alisha's ouster surfaced online. The actress revealed that she was expelled from the show without any prior notice.

