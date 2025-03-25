'My mental state is not well,' says Samay Raina in his official statement amid India's Got Latent Controversy

Samay Raina and his controversial show, India's Got Latent, caused a huge uproar in the country in February. Several, including Samay, were summoned by the authorities for promoting obscenity on the show's platform. Samay was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell three times, after which he finally appeared before the authorities on March 24. In his official statement, he expressed his deep regrets over the comments made on his show and even shared how the controversy has severely impacted his mental health.

According to News 18, Samay Raina, in his official statement, admitted that the remarks that were made on India's Got Latent were a result of the heat of the moment. He clarified that the comments were not intentional. He told the officials, "I feel deep regret for what I said. It happened in the flow of the show, and I had no intention of saying it." Acknowledging his mistake, he further shared, "I realize that what I said was wrong."

Further, the comedian also assured the authorities that he would be more cautious in the future and prevent such incidents. As per an IANS report, Samay said, "I will be careful next time so such a thing does not happen again. My mental state is not well due to this whole case. My Canada tour also did not go well. I am sorry for what I said; I know what I said is wrong."

Advertisement

While the controversy has impacted the personal lives of the creators who were associated with the episode, their professional lives have been majorly affected. Amid this ongoing row, Samay had to delay his India tour, which was scheduled to happen very soon. Taking to his Instagram story, Samay Raina, on March 20, informed his fans about his upcoming getting rescheduled. Tickets to his shows were sold out completely via advanced bookings. However, Samay revealed that everyone will receive refunds for their purchases.

After Raina failed to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell on March 19, he requested he had requested the authorities to record his statement via video conferencing, which the agency turned down. Samay was then asked to appear before the authorities on March 24 to record his statement.

Thus, on the morning of March 24, Samay reached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office in Navi Mumbai to record his statement in connection with India's Got Latent row.