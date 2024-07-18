EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Malhan shares his first impression of Isha Malviya; 'Bigg Boss & real life are different'

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya are popular personalities in the industry. The duo joined hands for a music video titled Zor Ki Barsaat Hui, which has been released officially by the makers. While the song is already being celebrated by the listeners, the Bigg Boss personalities appeared for a candid interview with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, Abhishek Malhan revealed his first impression of Isha Malviya.

The former mentioned that his friends told him something different about the Udaariyaan actress, but his perception changed after meeting her. Here's what he said.

Abhishek Malhan gets candid about Isha Malviya

Talking to Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up said, "Mere ko mere doston ne ek alag cheez batayi thi. But when I met her, like I say ki Bigg Boss ki life aur real life bahut zyada different hai, and bahut zyada funny hai. Iske saath shoot pe pata hi nahi chala, 12-14 ghante shoot pe nikal gaye. Do din lagataar nikal gaye. Specially iski mummy bahut achhi hain. Chill vibes aati hain."

"(My friend told me something different. Like I say, Bigg Boss's life and real life are very different. She is very funny. We had such a lovely time during the filming of the show. We were on shoot for 12-14 hours, which was for two consecutive days. Especially her mummy is very good. She gives out chill vibes)."

Further, Isha Malviya expressed that Abhishek's friends might have told him she is loud, but later, their perception of her changed first to Malhan. She mentioned that now the YouTuber's pals are more good friends of her. The former Bigg Boss 17 contestant also remarked, "Mai Abhishek ko dekhti hun toh yahi lagta hai ki shayad main bahut time se jaanti hun isko (When I look at Abhishek, I feel as if I have known him for a long time)."

Watch the full interview here:

About Zor Ki Barsaat Hui

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Zor Ki Barsaat Hui is a romantic song set against the backdrop of the monsoon season. The song features Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya sharing cozy and romantic moments. Coming from the banner of T-Series, it is the third track in the monsoon series, following Barsaat Ki Dhun and Pehli Baarish Mein.

