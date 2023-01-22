Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar announce pregnancy, open up about their miscarriage

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are expecting their first child. Yes, you read that right! One of the television industry’s most popular and loved couples – Shoaib and Dipika are pregnant. The lovebirds took to their respective social media spaces to share the wonderful announcement with friends, fans, and well-wishers. This comes weeks after rumours about their pregnancy started doing the rounds among fans following their inactivity on social media. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are pregnant

A few moments ago, Dipika and Shoaib took to their social media spaces and posted an adorable picture as they shared the pregnancy announcement. In the picture, both husband and wife could be seen twinning in white, as they sat with their backs facing the camera. They were seen donning hats with the words ‘Mom To Be’ and ‘Dad To Be’ written on them. Sharing the photo, they also wrote a sweet caption along with it. It read, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness (monkey hiding face emoji) Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon (red heart emojis) #alhamdulillah (prayer emoji).” They ended the note with a sweet request to be showered with blessings and love, “Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one (red heart emoji)”. They also added the hashtags #shoaika #parentstobe and #allahkashukar." Take a look:

Gauahar Khan and other celebs react to Dipika and Shoaib’s pregnancy news As soon as Dipika and Shoaib shared the news, their Instagram posts were flooded with likes and comments from fans and other celebs. Gauahar Khan, who is also expecting her first baby with husband Zaid Darbar took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. She wrote, “May Allah bless you both on this new journey (red heart emoji) Ameen”. Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law and actress Charu Asopa also left a sweet comment that read, “Congratulations (slew of emojis)” Lata Saberwal of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame also congratulated the parents-to-be.

Fans also poured love on the post. One user wrote, “Many congrats to the new parents-to-be!! (slew of emojis) May your journey be one filled with love, happiness, and adventure. (red heart emojis)”. Another fan’s comment read, “Masha Allah, Congratulations (white heart emojis)”. A third person wrote, “omg this the happiest news (red heart emoji) Heartiest Congratulations to you Both (heart and emotional face emojis) Allah nanhi si jaan ko bohot khushiyon se nawazein (prayer emoji) And also wishing gooood health for both the baby & the mumma (slew of emojis) so happy for you both”. Dipika Kakar has completed the first trimester of her pregnancy Apart from their Instagram post, Dipika and Shoaib also posted a video on their YouTube channel. In the video, the lovebirds could be seen acknowledging the fact that they were inactive on the platform due to Dipika’s pregnancy. They further added that they did not want to keep their fans and followers in the dark, but had to wait for a few months until they could finally share the news. Shoaib informed his viewers that Dipika has completed the first three months of the pregnancy, which means that she is now in her second trimester of this special journey. The actor and producer added that they were advised by their elders and doctors to not share this news until the first three months, and because of this, the couple decided to wait it out. They also mentioned that many fans had already guessed that they were about to make their pregnancy announcement.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim open up about their miscarriage Apart from sharing their pregnancy news, Dipika and Ibrahim also opened up about their miscarriage. Shoaib revealed that last year, towards the end of February or beginning of March, he and his wife Dipika suffered a miscarriage. He also shared that Dipika was 6 weeks pregnant at the moment, after which her health was affected too. This was another reason why they were scared and nervous to open up about their pregnancy this time around, revealed the couple. Shoaib Ibrahim’s reaction to Dipika Kakar's pregnancy news Shoaib revealed that it was the 26th of November when he was shooting when Dipika shared the news about her pregnancy with him over Whatsapp. The actor revealed that he advised Dipika to not be attached to the good news and surrender to God’s will, as they were still scared after the miscarriage. He also shared that they did not share the news with their family members for 15 to 20 days. Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim got married on February 22, 2018. They will soon complete five years of married life together. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla last year, both the actors shared their thoughts about their bond. “I feel in life, nothing is perfect. But to love the other persons’ imperfections takes you forward in the direction of being perfect. So we love each other, and we love each others’ flaws too, and that’s probably one of the reasons why our relationship even today is the same as it was some four-five years back,” Shoaib said. Dipika added that their friendship between them plays an important role in their life as partners. Pinkvilla congratulates parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim for this wonderful journey ahead!

