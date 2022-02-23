EXCLUSIVE: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar share thoughts on turning producers and battling personal challenges

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar may not be active on television but their stardom continues. They enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Both are actively sharing videos on YouTube that get lots of love. Well, now the couple has turned producers and the first song from their production house QALB has also been released. It has been trending on social media platforms. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the couple opened on many things including their journey of becoming producers and how they battle personal challenges.

Speaking about how their producers' journey began, Shoiab said, “I think this journey has started long back. In 2017 we had started thinking about and in 2019-2020 we have started implementing it. But due to lockdown things did not happen as planned. But I have always said that everything happens at its correct time. I think it was 2022. In 2021 September, we thought we should start with a music album because back in 2019-2020 there was not much craze as it is now. I said to Dipika lets start the production house. Everything from Qalb logo was made in 2019. And now this song has come.”

Going further, the couple even shared how they battle personal challenges. In 2021, Shoaib’s father was not well and was hospitalised, and then their pet, Cuddle passed away. Recounting those times, they said that God was with them.

Dipika added, “As you rightly said we have always been like that (as a team). Like if I am lagging in something or Shoiab is lagging then we complete each other and come out stronger. It’s like that.”

Shoaib further said that there is something that is out of human beings’ control. “Like my father, mother and then nani all three were admitted in the hospital We were helpless and we can only do is to pray from god which we both were doing,” he added.

The couple even credited their fans for always standing with them and showering so much love on them.

