EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal says, 'Mandar is a friend, when he spoke against me...'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popular for her character Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently got into a conversation with Pinkvilla. For the unversed, when Jennifer accused Asit Modi of making sexual advances toward her, Pinkvilla had exclusively reached out to Jennifer's close friend and co-star Mandar Chandwadkar (who plays Bhide) from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to understand the situation. However, while speaking to us, Mandar denied Jennifer's allegations against Asit Modi and had shared, "I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them."

Jennifer talks about Mandar Chandwadkar speaking against her:

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reveals that she already knew that her colleagues would not support her in her brawl against Asit Modi. However, the actress shares that she never knew that her colleagues would speak against her. The actress said that she didn't expect her close friend Mandar Chandwadkar would speak against her.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said, "Mandar knows every single part of my life, every single minute of my life, he is so close to me. When he spoke against me, then I said I won't tolerate this. He knows I have all the phone recordings with me and that is the reason he is quiet. Idon't expect anything from him that he should support me as a friend because he is working there and has a family, and everything is important. That is true. But if he can't speak for me, he should not speak against me. And when he knows the truth. Even after knowing the truth he's not supporting me, then it is his Karma and his life."

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's full interview here-

Further, she revealed that she knows her colleagues who are not supporting her are living in guilt. She mentioned that she understands that her colleagues are not supporting her because they are earning from the show.

Speaking about Jennifer, the actress took an abrupt exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with the show for almost 15 years.

