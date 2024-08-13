Throwback: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh met Disha Vakani, Mandar Joshi at Dilip Joshi's son's wedding

Gurucharan Singh, popularly known as Roshan Singh Sodhi, got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla after he returned after his disappearance. While speaking to us, Gurucharan spoke in length about his financial struggles, professional life, friends, and family.

We asked him if he was still in touch with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and whether they reached out to him after he returned. Replying to this question, Gurucharan Singh shared, "I didn't get any message. It is possible that they must have called but my phone was off and not reachable. The situation is different and everyone is busy. I don't know who reached out to me and who hasn't."

Further, Gurucharan Singh shared, "But before going, I met Dilip bhai (Dilip Joshi) at a common friend's place. Before that I met Mandar at Dilip Joshi's son's wedding because I was late at the wedding. So I met Mandar and his family as they were leaving from the wedding and I reached the wedding."

Recalling his meeting with Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi revealed, "I met Mayur Vakani, Disha Ji (Disha Vakani) and her husband, whose name is also Mayur, their two kids. I felt very nice meeting them."

Watch Gurucharan Singh's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

As mentioned above, Gurucharan Singh is popular for essaying the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, after his exit, the actor was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

Gurucharan Singh revealed meeting new Sodhi aka Balwinder Singh Suri at Dilip Joshi's son's wedding. He added, "I met the new Sodhi (Balu), even he met so on the stage and he wanted to click a picture so in the middle Dilip bhai, Balu and I were standing and we clicked a picture. I have no problem with anyone. Balu is working and has been my senior."

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Balwinder Singh Suri replaced Gurucharan Singh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. In the hit sitcom, Gurucharan Singh was paired opposite Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Roshan.

Currently, Gurucharan Singh is active on his social media handle and has a massive fan following of 1 million followers.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry reunite; netizens say, ‘Best jodi’