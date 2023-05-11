EXCLUSIVE: TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to Jennifer Mistry's sexual assault accusation on Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi has filed a case against the show's producer Asit Modi for sexual assault. She accused him of extending sexual advances at her multiple times, however, she ignored them initially due to the fear of losing out on work. Jennifer also stated that the vibe of the set is very "male chauvinist" and every person working there is a "bonded labour."

Mandar on Jennifer's sexual assault accusation against Asit Modi

Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's co-actor Mandar Chandwadkar from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to understand the situation. However, while speaking to us, Mandar aka Bhide said, "I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them."

Mandar on Jennifer's 'the set is male chauvinist'

Reacting to Jennifer Mistry's 'male chauvinist' comment, Mandar Chandwadkar asserted, "It is not a male-chauvinistic place. It's a happy place with a healthy environment, else, the show wouldn't have run for so long."

About the case

"Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won't take it anymore. They tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to go out. I sent a complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven't got any revert. I am sure they must be looking into it and working towards the case. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani (Project Head) and Jatin Bajaj (executive producer)" said the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress.

