The Great Indian Kapil Show: Did you know THIS person predicted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage? WATCH

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to be back on our screens from September 21. The second season's first episode will feature the extremely talented cast and crew of Jigra - Alia Bhatt, and Vedang Raina, along with Producer Karan Johar, and director Vasan Bala. While talking to host Kapil Sharma, Alia Bhatt spilt beans about her personal life and revealed who predicted her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

In the new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Alia Bhatt, "Alia, when you decided to marry Ranbir, did you take any advice from him (Karan Johar) as a marriage consultant? Or as a friend or father figure?"

Alia Bhatt interestingly revealed, "Let me tell you something about Karan. I don't know if he does something but he has a sixth sense. So he says 'I think they will be a couple'. So when Ranbir and I became friends (blushes)..." Karan teases saying, "Dost bane (became friends)."

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show new promo here-

Alia continued, "Karan very clearly told me that 'Alia, I think this is it." Karan Johar revealed, "I knew it. I knew when she started becoming a 'friend' (everyone laughs) that this relationship would culminate in a wedding. And this will be the rest of her life." Kapil commented, "Wow."

The caption of this promo read, "@Karanjohar manifested Ralia for real. Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2, kal se, har Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix!"

For the uninformed, Alia Bhatt tied the wedding knot with longtime boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. The couple were blessed with an adorable baby girl, Raha, later that same year.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 will feature the OG team Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh.

