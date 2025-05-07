Meet the actor who balanced engineering by day while theater by night, faced homelessness and conquered OTT with single role

In today’s “meet the actor,” we spotlight a performer whose journey defies the conventional Bollywood narrative. Before captivating audiences as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992, he was an industrial engineer juggling a full-time job, grueling commutes, and late-night rehearsals. His ascent to fame wasn't overnight, it was because of his passion for the art. The actor in question is none other than Pratik Gandhi.

Born on April 28, 1980, in Surat, Gujarat, Pratik Gandhi hailed from a family of educators. He pursued Industrial Engineering at North Maharashtra University and, upon graduation in 2004, embarked on a career with the National Productivity Council in Satara. His professional journey later took him to Reliance Infrastructure in Mumbai, where he worked until 2016. Despite a demanding job, Pratik's heart remained tethered to the stage. He would wake up at 5:30 AM for rehearsals, work a full day, and then return to the theater in the evening. This rigorous routine was fueled by his unwavering love for acting.

Life threw significant challenges his way. In 2006, the Surat floods devastated his family's home, prompting them to relocate to Mumbai. The family, including his wife Bhamini Oza—also an actor—lived in a cramped one-room kitchen apartment. Financial strains were compounded by personal hardships, including his wife's brain tumor surgery and his father's battle with cancer, which culminated in his father's passing in 2018. Despite these trials, Pratik remained dedicated in his pursuit of acting.

His break came with the 2014 Gujarati film Bey Yaar, which garnered critical acclaim and opened doors in the regional cinema circuit. However, it was his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 that catapulted him into the national spotlight. To embody the complex character, Pratik immersed himself in extensive research, including studying financial jargon and Mehta's mannerisms. He even gained 18 kilograms to represent the role authentically.

The series' success was unprecedented, earning Pratik widespread acclaim and transforming his career trajectory. Reflecting on the experience, he expressed gratitude for the organic growth and the opportunity to portray such a multifaceted character.

Since then, Pratik has continued to showcase his versatility. He starred in the action thriller Agni (2024), paying tribute to firefighters, and took on the role of social reformer Jyotirao Phule in the biographical film Phule (2025). His commitment to diverse and challenging roles underscores his dedication to the craft.

