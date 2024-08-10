Throwback: When Kirron Kher criticized Karan Johar and Malaika Arora's fashion sense on India's Got Talent 8

Karan Johar, Kirron Kher, and Malaika Arora's camaraderie during India Got Talent's shoot used to leave viewers in splits. From disagreeing with each other's opinions to passing honest remarks on each other, the trio often grabbed eyeballs due to their strong, opinionated personalities. Giving a glimpse of it to their fans, Karan, Malaika or Kirron Kher often uploaded videos on social media.

Here's revisiting when Kirron Kher criticized Malaika Arora and Karan Johar's fashion sense while judging India's Got Talent Season 8. In an old video shared by Karan in 2018, it is seen how the filmmaker praised Malaika's unique mismatched earrings and told her how he loved her look.

When asked about Kirron Kher's comment on Malaika Arora's look, the respected actress said, "Kya loving it. Dedh kaate pehen ke aayi hai, ek mei pura hai ek mei aadha. Yeh kya look hai (What loving it. She is wearing half earrings. What is this look?)." Karan tried to defend Malaika's look and mentioned that it was a new trend.

Watch Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher's video here-

On the contrary, Kirron Kher stated, "Matlab aaj kal tumlog sirf underwear pehen ke bhi chale jaaoge toh new look ho jayega, haina? Yeh new look ka kya matlab hota hai Karan. A look must look graceful and nice, ek taraf se tuta lag rha hai, aisa lag rha hai tut gaya uska earring. Please stop. Sorry."

(Nowadays, you guys wear underwear and call it a new look. What is this new look? A look must look graceful and nice; the earring looks broken from one side)."

Further, Karan Johar asked the Main Hoon Na actress to comment on his look. Giving a judgemental look at Karan, Kirron Kher said, "You never look poora. You are always looking adhura. Kabhi teri pant fatti hoti hai, kabhi there jutte mei kuch bakwas hota hai. Kabhi teri shirt, tera coat aisa lag rha hai jaise ki sofa ka cover hai tu. Hatt jaa idar se."

(You never look complete. You are always incomplete. At times, your pants are ripped, and sometimes your shoes are weird. Sometimes, your shirt or coat looks like the sofa's cover. Go away from here)."

When the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director complimented Kirron Kher's look and replied to this, the actress stated, "My darling, I am always perfect that is the reason you ask my opinion. Toodles!"

This clip certainly proves how well the three judges mingled while hosting India's Got Talent Season 8.

India Got Talent's last season, season 10, was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Kirron Kher, Badshah and Shilpa Shetty.

