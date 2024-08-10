Malaika Arora reveals son Arhaan's friends are ‘confused’ about what exactly she does for living: ‘Why do I need to pander…’

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, currently in Paris for the ongoing Olympics, recently spoke about her relationship with her 21-year-old son, Arhaan. She revealed that his friends often question him about her career, and he struggles to explain it. Malaika mentioned, “The other day, my son told me that his friends are confused about what exactly I do.”

Malaika Arora wears many hats—actor, TV host, reality show judge, model, and dancer. In a candid conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, she shared that her son Arhaan’s friends often struggle to figure out exactly what she does for a living. Malaika explained that her varied career, from acting in films to walking the runway and appearing on TV, leaves even kids puzzled. "The other day, my son told me that his friends are confused about what exactly I do. They’re like… ‘So she’s done films, songs, she has been a VJ, a model, she’s on TV.’ For a child, even they get confused," she said.

Despite the confusion, Malaika emphasized that she follows her passion, saying, "I do what makes me feel good." Malaika Arora also expressed her appreciation for the frequent compliments she receives about her appearance, particularly when people praise how she looks at 48. She views these comments as positive acknowledgments of the effort, dedication, and focus she has put into maintaining her youthful look. She added that for her, it’s gratifying when others inquire about her fitness routine, seeing it as a reflection of the hard work that has clearly paid off.

The actress shared that being a popular figure on social media comes with its share of trolling, but she’s learned to block out the negativity. She admitted that sometimes, when she comes across something nasty written about her, it can mess up her day. However, she’s getting better at tuning it out. She revealed that to stay mentally strong and continue reinventing herself, she practices yoga and meditation, attends retreats, and maintains a disciplined routine with proper eating and sleeping habits.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika Arora was previously married to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple ended their 19-year marriage in 2017. They share a 21-year-old son, Arhaan. Recently, Arbaaz tied the knot with Sshura Khan, while Malaika had been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. However, reports suggest that they have now parted ways.

