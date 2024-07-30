Top 7 hilariously iconic dialogues from Hind TV shows: Hey Maa Maata ji to Mein toh thak gayi bhaisaab

We all love slipping some TV show dialogues into our daily conversation. Right? To express your confusion, you suddenly blurt out ‘Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya’. But do you know how it got into you? Hindi TV shows are not just about crying over the separation or getting scared of supernatural events. It’s also about laughing at its funny, witty dialogue that offers unforgettable moments.

From crime shows to daily soap operas, Indian television has always entertained us with their dialogues, and made a strong impact on us, making them a part of our everyday conversation. These dialogues not only add humor to the situation but also make us think of the creativity, and the thinking of the scriptwriter.

Top 7 hilariously Iconic dialogues from Hindi TV shows

Here we’ve got you some famous, funny Hindi TV show dialogues that you might use daily. So, Let’s explore!

1. Hey maa maata ji (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

One of the iconic, and popular dialogues from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Daya, and she often uses this dialogue to express her shocking reaction. Daya Ben a bubbly character uses this line in terms of shock, surprise, or inconvenience. This dialogue has found its way to the viewers who can’t resist using this line humorously to express their emotions.

Daya in TMKOC was known for her loveable nature and often made people laugh with her loud laugh, unique personality, and adding comedy to a drama.

2. Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya (C.I.D)

The show famous for its memorable characters like ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, and Daya, is a crime-based show that kept the audience hooked on what’s coming next. With its entertaining, and thrilling episodes, the show also had witty lines like ‘Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai’ that ACP Pradyuman used when encountering any unusual activity, making it a running gag throughout the show.

This dialogue from ACP Pradyuman has created a buzz among the audience, and you might have seen some funny memes going viral for this line.

3. Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar jau akeli jau kisike sath bhi jau jha jau jab jau jaise bhi jau…Apko Kya? (Anupamaa)

Do you remember this viral dialogue from the family show- Aupamaa? This dialogue was used by Anupamaa to make an impactful statement that she has full rights in her life, and does not have to explain anything to anyone.

This phrase from Anupamaa is used by people who do everything as per their terms, but in a dramatic way that often makes the situation humorous.

4. Mein toh thak gayi bhaisaab (Khichdi)

The popular Khichdi show never gets old. The iconic character Hansa has always related to us with her timeless dialogue ‘Mein toh thak gayi bhaisaab.’ Hansa known for her comic personality, has expressed her feelings of frustration and tiredness in a unique way, that often lingers in our memories.



The beloved show Khichdi has always kept us entertained with the timeless dialogues that we often use in our conversations, especially when doing some tiring work.

5. Chupppppp. Chup ho ja saatvi fail (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

One of the longest-running TV shows- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made us laugh with its iconic comic timing. On the show, one of famous dialogue said by Jethalal was ‘Chupppppp. Chup Ho ja Saatvi fail’ when Daya mistakenly cleaned his 15 lakh cheque.

This dialogue never goes out of fashion and is used often when someone irritates you with their continuous chatter.

6. Monisha, this is so middle class (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai)

One can never forget the classy Maya who believes in maintaining her rich social status. But the line that made this character unforgettable was ‘Monisha, this so middle class’ when her middle-class daughter-in-law irritated her with some downmarket habits.

Maya’s memorable dialogues have been used by the audience to express their feeling for some low-grade things that made their status low.

7. Rasode mein kon tha (Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa)

Who doesn’t remember this dialogue? This dialogue has been a social media buzz when remix artists started creating the music on Kokilaben’s famous ‘Rasode Mein Kon Tha’ dialogue. Kokila played by Rupal Patel used this dialogue by asking Gopi bahu about who was in the kitchen when she went to take a bath.

This phrase is used humorously for asking about someone's presence in a particular situation. This catchy line amidst the dramatic scene, has made this show memorable.

Over the years, these mentioned witty and humorous dialogues have kept the show still fresh in the minds of the audience, and entertaining to watch. The iconic one-liners have been one of the best comebacks, we can use to add a dramatic feeling to any situation, sparking a humor-filled ambience.

