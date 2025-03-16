TRP Report: Prem-Rahi's wedding plot in Anupamaa to Tapu-Sonu’s marriage twist in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; shows which ranked in top 5

TRP report offers an insight to the audience on every show's performance. This week, loyal viewers of Anupamaa will be elated as the Rupali Ganguly starrer has bagged the first spot on the TRP chart. Yes, after a few weeks, Anupamaa has dethroned Udne Ki Aasha on the TRP report and has secured the first rank. Similarly, after many weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also emerged as one of the top 5 shows this week.

Here are top 5 shows of this week:

Serial name Ratings Anupamaa 2.1 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.1 Udne Ki Aasha 2.1 Jhanak 1.9 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.9

1- Anupamaa

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, secured the first rank on the TRP chart this week. The show has received an impressive 2.1 ratings. Although the ratings last week were 2.2, this week, the show ranked number one. It seems that Rahi and Prem's marriage plot has worked well and has hooked the audiences throughout. Also, the makers have left audiences on the edge of their seats by dropping a glimpse of the upcoming twist - a new character.

2- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also impressed the audience. This week, it ranked second and received 2.1 ratings. The plot revolves around Armaan and Abhira's difficult phase, during which they have left Poddar's house and are living separately along with Shivani. Amid this, the makers are set to introduce a short leap in the show, after which the storyline will revolve around Abhira's pregnancy.

3- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha, which has proved to be the audience's favorite show for a long time now, slipped to the third spot this week. However, the Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer has received the same ratings as Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since this show premiered, its interesting storyline has resonated with the audience, making it a must-watch daily soap.

4- Jhanak

Jhanak stars Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles. The show's ratings improved as compared to the previous week. This week, the show secured fourth spot on the TRP chart and received 1.9 ratings.

5- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's recent episode grabbed the eyeballs of the audience as it revolved around Tapu and Sonu's marriage plot. While Bhide and Gokuldham society members assumed that the two were married, it was later discovered that they were trying to stop their friends from eloping and getting married. This interesting storyline received immense viewership, due to which Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranked fifth this week and received 1.9 rating.

