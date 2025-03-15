EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘She must be thinking of…’, Rajesh Kumar speaks on Rupali Ganguly’s alleged influence in Anupamaa cast exits

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who worked with Rupali Ganguly in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently reacted to the allegations on the actress but her Anupamaa co-stars. Many of the former actors of the serial held Ganguly responsible for their exits. Speaking exclusively to Hindi Rush, Rajesh Kumar talks about these allegations and his bond with the actress.

We asked Rajesh Kumar if it is a common practice in the television industry for actors to pitch in their favorites and try to terminate the ones they do not get along with. To this, the actor says, “Har koi apna contact toh use karna hi chahega. Main bhi karta hoon, ayesa nahi hain (Everyone wants to use their contact, Even I do). Kisi film mein agar casting ho rahi hain, and I know someone related to someone, I definitely put in a word, not necessarily that it will turn in my favor.”

Watch the full interaction with Rajesh Kumar below:

We further explain to the Sarabhai vs Sarahai actor that there have been allegations against Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly that she is responsible for terminating her co-actors based on her preference. To this, Rajesh Kumar says, “Suni sunai baaton pe main vishwas nahi karta... Sarabhai mein toh ayesa koi situation nahi bana tha ki casting... or she must be thinking of opening a casting agency (I don’t believe in hearsay... There was no such situation in Sarabhai that the casting... or she must be thinking of opening a casting agency).”

He adds, “I do not know, so how can I comment on that? I am not even in the television circuit these days. I do not even know where her set is. I know it’s in Film City, and I have been there, but if you ask me today, I will have to ask the location of Anupamaa’s set.”

Talking about his bond with the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star, Rajesh says, “It’s a task to meet Rupali, and when we meet, we do not talk about these allegations; we are lost in our world. So, I’m not the right person to comment on this. But as a human, I love both brother and sister, yaar.”