Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhira to leave Armaan after truth about Daksh comes out?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a major twist in plot as the newly introduced character Abhir will reveal the truth about Daksh’s real parentage. The promo of the same is out already. Viewers are churros to see how the show takes a turn after the revelation. Will Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) go separate ways?

According to India Forums, Abhira will make the tough decision to leave Armaan. The truth will be too much for Abhira to take as she got attached to Daksh and has been raising him as her own. She will be devastated once she knows her own child is long dead and the baby she has been raising as BSP is Ruhi’s child. She will come to the conclusion that she has nobody in this family- neither her child nor her husband.

Unable to believe that her husband Armaan could hide this big matter from her, she will leave Armaan. It is yet to be scene how the Poddar and Goenka family handle the situation.

Talking about the current storyline, Abhir (Akshara and Abhimanyu's son) has been recently introduced to the show. In the latest episode, Manish revealed that Abhir and Abhira are siblings. While the latter got excited, the former refused to accept Abhira as his sister. But a recent promo shows him at the Poddar hosuehold, where he reveals Daksh is Ruhi's son.

Advertisement

Talking about Rajan Shahi’s serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, currently in fourth generation stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles. It also stars Anita Raaj and Shruti Ulfat, among others. Very recentlly, actor Mohit Parmar entered as Abhir. It airs Monday through Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhir returns; will he mend Abhira and Ruhi’s relationship?