VIRAL PICS: See Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Shivangi Joshi aka Bhagyashree's BTS glimpses

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's return to screens has left fans extremely excited. Soon, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season will be on air. The anticipation for the show's release is at its peak as the audience's favorite stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda are set to feature opposite each other. Amidst this, new pictures of Shivangi aka Bhagyashree from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain have been going viral on social media.

A fan page shared a few glimpses from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In these snaps, it can be seen that Shivangi is shooting at a residential location along with the show's team. A slight glimpse of Shivangi dressed as Bhagyashree can be seen. While Harshad Chopda can't be seen in these glimpses, Shivangi's look has left fans excited.

This is not the first time that Shivangi's pictures surfacing on the internet have left fans on their toes. Almost a week ago, Shivangi's BTS glimpses also went viral.

For the uninformed, on March 25, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season's promo was released on Sony TV social media platforms. After which, fans were delighted to watch Harshad and Shivangi together in a show. Their amazing chemistry reflects through the promo itself, and the audience can't wait to watch them in the show together.

In the show, Harshad Chopda will essay the role of Rishabh, whereas Shivangi Joshi will play Bhagyashree. The upcoming show will showcase the ideal relationship between a husband and wife. The story focuses on Rishabh and Bhagyashree's happy married life. A major twist can be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. Rishabh will receive a shock after he learns that Bhagyashree's boss is his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree is unaware of this fact.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season will mark Harshad Chopda's return to TV after two years of his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon.

The makers haven't released the official release date and time of the show, however, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is expected to premiere soon.

