Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: After Rohit's death, will Ruhi fall in love with Armaan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to entertain and promises to keep audiences hooked in the upcoming episodes too. In the recent episodes, Romiit Raaj's character, Rohit, passed away in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After Rohit's death, Ruhi's life is shattered. However, amidst these tough times, Armaan's affection for Ruhi is going to affect Armaan and Abhira's relationship. Now, here's a spoiler that will occur in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

According to Bollywood Life report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai viewers are going to be in treat as an unexpected drama will unfold. As Abhira and Armaan support Ruhi after Rohit's death, Ruhi starts developing feelings for Armaan. As per the upcoming spoiler, Ruhi will acknowledge Armaan's support, affection for her. While Armaan cares for her because she is a surrogate mother to his and Abhira's child, Ruhi will mistake his care for love.

Armaan's heartfelt gesture will make Ruhi fall in love with him. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that the Poddar family will organise a pooja, in which Ruhi and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) will sit together for the ritual. During this, Ruhi will pray to God, asking for a sign to understand her feelings.

While Ruhi has started growing close to Armaan, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan's relationship will come into danger. Ruhi's love for Armaan is expected to harm Abhira and Armaan's bond. From jaw-dropping twists to unexpected storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In the current episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is seen how Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) is confused as her feelings for Armaan have been growing. She has been dreaming about Armaan leaving Abhira for her and accepting her as his wife. However, when she is awake, Ruhi feels guilty for thinking about Armaan as her husband. She feels worried about facing Abhira and Armaan and is conflicted about her emotions.

Starring Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and Garvita Sadhwani in lead roles, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every day at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

