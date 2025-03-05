Why did Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal fight? Bigg Boss 18 fame break silence after VIDEO of their feud goes viral; WATCH

On March 4, midnight, a video of social media personalities Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal's heated argument went viral on social media like wildfire. In the clip, Rajat was hurling abuses at Digvijay and threatening him. This erupted after Digvijay had accused Rajat of being a "criminal" while both were locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. After their feud caught everyone's eye, Digvijay and Rajat finally broke their silence.

Digvijay Rathee shared a story on his Instagram where he and Rajat Dalal are seen together. Digvijay clarified that he and Rajat got into a fight and said a few things to each other. Both started laughing, and Digvijay asked his fans to be calm. Rajat then revealed, "I was pre-drunk, and it happened because of that. Some of his statements had hurt me, and some of my statements had hurt him."

Rajat shared that he and Digvijay have sorted out their differences and said that misunderstandings should get sorted out as it is not good for anyone. Later, Rajat Dalal uploaded a story on his video and assured his fans that he and Digvijay had reconciled. Rajat elaborated on how both were wrong and asked his fans not to escalate their fight as they had sorted out their differences.

Watch Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee's video here-

For the uninformed, in the viral video, Rajat Dalal was seen confronting Digvijay for calling him a "criminal" during Bigg Boss 18 and for saying that his family is "ashamed" of him. Both Digvijay and Rajat are part of the ECL event that is happening in Delhi. When Digvijay refused calling him a criminal, Rajat threatened to beat him and said, "Mere bhai yaha se thappad marta hua road tak leke jaunga. ECL jaaye s*ala tel lene (I will drag you to the road and slap you. I don't care about ECL)."

The argument escalated when Rajat pushed Digvijay and abused him. The crowd intervened to stop the fight. Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal were last seen together in Bigg Boss 18.