Why did Ragini Khanna say she had a ‘total disconnect' from Govinda, Sunita Ahuja and her family? EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Popular Television actor Ragini Khanna has been away from the telly industry for a long time now. However, she is still celebrated for her amazing work in shows like Sasural Genda Phool and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. Recently, Ragini spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush and revealed how her relationship with her maternal uncle Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, faded away with time as she got busy with her career.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindi Rush, Ragini Khanna went down memory lane and recalled the childhood days she spent at her maternal grandmother's house, which is Govinda's mother's house. She disclosed, "We used to spend every evening at my nani's house. Had to meet Sunita Maami (Sunita Ahuja) every evening as a child."

Ragini Khanna revealed that she got disconnected from her family when her career in the Television industry began. She recalled, "When I started my career, total disconnect. We played in the building while growing up, but after getting busy with my career, we became strangers. Because I had no time to even sleep. I used to not meet my cousins. I was not able to talk to my mother and extended family. I couldn't attend my family's weddings in Punjab or was able to go to my friend's wedding."

Further, the Sasural Genda Phool actor stated how she made personal life sacrifices for her career because it was her top priority. When asked whether she regrets choosing her career over her personal life, Ragini revealed, "Not one. I'm super proud of my career."

While talking to us, the actress even recalled doing 100 ad films before bagging Television shows. She even revealed doing Pakistani and Bangladeshi advertisements. The actress also spoke about the impact of TV on mental health, exploring homeopathic therapy and more.

On Television, Ragini Khanna worked in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Bhaskar Bharti, Dekh India Dekh and more. However, it was her lead role of Suhana in the hit show Sasural Genda Phool that made her a household name and garnered immense fame.