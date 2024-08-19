Raksha Bandhan 2024: Krushna Abhishek shares heartfelt post for sister Arti Singh; 'I'm there for you all life'

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most beautiful festivals wherein sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. The brothers, in return, vow to protect their sisters. On the special day, brothers also pamper their sisters with gifts. As we celebrate the pious festival today, actor Krushna Abhishek took to social media and shared a beautiful post for his sister Arti Singh.

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh have always served major sibling goals. The duo respect each other and also indulge in massive leg-pulling. On Raksha Bandhan 2024, Krushna shared a few adorable pictures with Arti Singh and wrote a heartfelt caption, wishing her on the festival.

He wrote, "Happy Raksha bandhan love u lots thx for always being there. am there for u all life tumhaari raksha karne @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09 love u both send Dipak out today so all can tie rakhi to him."

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek's Raksha Bandhan special post here:

As soon as Krushna shared the post, fans of the actor reacted and complimented him on the special bond that he shares with her sister.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek took responsibility for his sister Arti Singh's lavish wedding. The ceremony was quite grand and who's who from the industry was seen attending their big day. Singh was often seen getting emotional hugging her brother and seeing him perform during her sangeet ceremony.

In Bharti Singh's vlog, Krushna first spilled the beans about Arti Singh's marriage and as the wedding was concluding, he told Bharti that he felt like completing one of the biggest responsibilities of his life.

Krushna Abhishek is currently entertaining the viewers in Laughter Chefts Unlimited Entertainment while Arti Singh is enjoying her newly married life.

