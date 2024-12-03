Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gives birth to twins– a boy and a girl; ‘Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete’

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya has shared the joyous news of becoming a mother to twins! On the morning of December 2, the Kundali Bhagya star took to social media to announce the arrival of her baby boy and girl, who were born on November 29. Her colleagues and fans are over the moon and showered love on the actress.

Just a few minutes back, Shraddha Arya posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her hospital room decorated with pink and blue balloons. The pink balloons displayed the words “It’s a girl,” while the blue ones read “It’s a boy,” confirming the exciting news of the twin blessings. The clip also mentions the date- 29.11.24. In the caption, Shraddha expressed her overwhelming happiness, writing, “Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full! #TwinBlessings #ABoyandAGirl #BestOfBothTheWorlds.”

Check out Shraddha Arya's post below:

The news has delighted Shraddha’s fans and friends from the television industry, with many pouring in their congratulations and blessings for the new mother and her family. Her best friend and Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih commented, “Screamingggggg! Actress Mahhi Vij dropped red hearts emojis. Pooja Banerji wrote, "Oh my so so cute… congratulations to the new parents.. lots of love and blessings to the two angels." Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Mugdha Chaphekar, Sriti Jha, Supriya Shukla, Pavitraa Puiya, among others, also dropped warm wishes in the comment section.

Talking about the new mom's personal life, Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones. After much speculation and rumors, the couple announced the pregnancy in September this year. Known for her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, she has treated her fans with glimpses of her pregnancy journey.

Here’s wishing Shraddha Arya and her family all the love and happiness with their little bundles of joy!

