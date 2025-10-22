Bigg Boss 19, October 21, Episode Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar engage in ugly spat, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama share cute moment

Bigg Boss 19, October 21, Episode Highlights: Today's episode begins with Altaf Raja performing inside the house. The contestants dance and enjoy themselves as they immerse themselves in the full Diwali vibe. After the musical night ends, Malti Chahar tells Amaal Mallik that she is wearing his T-shirt. Later, Neelam points out to Tanya that Malti has been wearing Amaal’s clothes. The Bhojpuri actress conveys the same to Shehbaz Badesha.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's cute moment inside Bigg Boss 19 house

At night, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt engage in a light-hearted conversation. The Anupamaa actor mentions that Farrhana had called Abhishek Bajaj "handsome" and "cute." A few moments later, Ashnoor Kaur emphasizes that she will never get along with Farrhana.

The next day, Kunickaa Sadanand teases Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama as they share a cute moment. Nehal keeps her head in his lap as they relax. Kunickaa comments, "I am telling you guys, enjoy these moments. Live in the moment. Aage ka socho mat. Maine to kabhi nahi socha (Don't think about the future. I never did so)."

At the dining table, Baseer explains how he wants his relationship to be with Nehal. On the other hand, Farrhana tells Gaurav, Abhishek, Pranit, and Ashnoor that she doesn't need a 'love angle' to be seen. The Laila Majnu actress goes on to add that she feels that Baseer is faking it.

Gaurav Khanna and Kunickaa Sadanand clash over kitchen duties

Kunickaa questions Gaurav Khanna for not washing the spoons and leaving the kitchen sink dirty. Defending himself, the Anupamaa actor explains that whoever is using the spoon for a personal thing has to do it, and he won't clean them. Amaal Mallik comes to him and says that he should leave the duty.

As the issue snowballs into a heated argument, Baseer and Nehal also confront Gaurav. Farrhana supports Gaurav by saying that she would also not wash the spoons that were used personally by the housemates. Further, Farrhana and Malti lock horns in the kitchen area.

The episode ends.

