Bill Gates to make cameo in Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2? Promo teases ‘American’ guest

Smriti Irani’s comeback show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, is winning the hearts of the audience. The show is now making headlines for a ‘historic’ moment as the makers dropped a fresh promo teasing a special guest appearance on the show. Reportedly, it's Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates who will be seen in a special cameo in the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 new promo teases special cameo

In the latest promo shared by Balaji Telefilms, Smriti Irani’s character Tulsi can be seen talking to someone on a video call. Though they didn’t reveal the face, it seems that it's none other than Bill Gates. Tulsi can be heard saying, “Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai (We are grateful that you are connecting with us and our family directly from America. We are waiting for you)."

Smriti Irani then teased that the special guest will be revealed very soon. The caption reads, “Kaun hai yeh mehmaan… jisse milne ka sabko intezaar hai? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KyukiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi iss guruvar-shukravar, raat 10:30 baje sirf #StarPlus aur #JioHotstar par.”

While confirming the development, Smriti Irani recently called it a ‘historic’ moment. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Irani said, “This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment.”

For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 aired from July 29, 2025, on Star Plus and JioHotstar. Marking the return of the original star cast, along with new characters. The cast includes Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

Designed as a limited series of 150 episodes, the show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Pavitra Punia engaged to mystery man after breakup with Eijaz Khan: 'Made it official'