Bigg Boss 19 Oct 20 Promo: Farhana Bhat claims Malti Chahar wanted equation with Amaal Mallik in UGLY spat, ‘Koi tumhe accept nahi…’

The latest fight at the Bigg Boss 19 house is another heated affair. The two women keep riling each other up raising concern about what will happen in the upcoming episode. At one point Malti Chahar’s relationship with the boys is questioned.

Malti Chahar starts off by saying, “Iski toh shakal dekh ke ghussa aati hai meko.” (I get angry just by looking at her face. In response, Farhana Bhat encourages her to fight. “Toh tu dikha na ghussa behen, andar nahi rakhte ghussa wo hanikarak hota hai.” (So you show your anger, sister it’s harmful to keep your anger bottled up.)

They continue going at it, displaying utter disregard for each other. The other contestants only enjoy the show, calling it ‘vamp diaries for the day’. They pick up their argument soon after, as Farhana Bhat says, “Tune kal mera naam liya ki tu lappu hai, jabki tu sabse badi f*ttu hai duniya ki.” (You told them yesterday that I’m a loser, but you’re the biggest coward in the world.) Malti Chahar, unbothered by her stance, mutters that years of her patience achieved via meditation are now being tested because of the woman.

Malti Chahar’s dynamic with Amaal Malik and Baseer Ali falls under scrutiny

The fight continues with Farhana claiming that the 34-year-old star wanted to develop a relationship with many people, but has continued to get sidelined instead. “Aap chahti thi aapki equation bane Baseer ke sath, fir chalo Baseer nahi Amaal hi sahi, lekin Amaal ne isko ek paise ki ghaas nahi dali. Na hi aapka koi dost hai aur aap thali ke baingan se bhi battar ho chuki hai.” (You wanted to build an equation with Baseer [Ali] first and then with Amaal [Mallik], but Amaal paid no heed to your tries. You don’t have any friends, and your situation is worse than the eggplant in a plate.)

The reply was instant that she entered the Bigg Boss 19 house alone, and will exit alone, unlike what others have done. Farhana Bhat made her last lethal comment in the preview of the show, saying, “Ab tum majhboori me akeli ho kyuki koi tumhe accept nahi kar raha.” (You’ve got no other option because no one is ready to accept you.)