Pavitra Punia engaged to mystery man after breakup with Eijaz Khan: 'Made it official'

Actor Pavitra Punia, best known for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, has announced her engagement to a mystery man. The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress shared the happy news with her fans on Wednesday, October 22, through a series of dreamy pictures on Instagram.

Pavitra Punia posted photos from her beachside proposal with the caption, “Locked in. love made it official.. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____ #NS.” In the pictures, her fiancé is seen going down on one knee as she smiles with joy. Interestingly, the actor chose not to reveal his face, keeping her new partner’s identity private.

Pavitra Punia finds love again

Confirming the news, Pavitra told Hindustan Times, “Yes, I’ve found love again, and this year, Diwali is all the more special for me as I’ll be celebrating it with his family.” The 39-year-old actor shared that her fiancé is a businessman from the USA. “He is not at all an actor. A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right,” she said.

Pavitra also mentioned her Diwali plans, saying, “I will be travelling abroad as he and his family are there. I am a little sad that I won’t be celebrating Diwali with my family but also excited to be spending time with them.” In the engagement pictures, Pavitra looked elegant in a red gown and flaunted her diamond ring.

Here’s what happened between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Before finding love again, Pavitra Punia was in a relationship with actor Eijaz Khan, whom she met on Bigg Boss 14. Their chemistry and emotional connection made them one of the most talked-about couples on the show. However, their relationship ended in early 2024.

Talking about the breakup, Pavitra had said, “Our thoughts didn’t align. You try a lot, but after three years, you get to know that your thinking doesn’t match. It’s better to end it than stay in a complicated relationship.”

Eijaz also wished her well after the split, saying, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

After a public breakup, Pavitra has chosen to keep her new relationship private. While she hasn’t revealed her fiancé’s face yet, the actor seems content and ready for this new chapter in her life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 21, Episode Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar engage in ugly spat, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama share cute moment