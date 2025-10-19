Bigg Boss 19 October 19 Written Update: Diwali fun, Nehal-Baseer’s chemistry to eviction surprise

Bigg Boss 19’s October 19 episode began with host Salman Khan addressing the housemates. He mentioned that the house had been tense the previous day but announced that today would be a fresh start. Salman called singer Jasmine Sandlas on stage, who performed the title track of Kick.

During the performance, a spark was noticed between Baseer and Nehal when a question about couples in love inside the house made both blush. The house also discovered that Amaal had been stealing eggs earlier.

Nehal and Baseer’s cute moment in Shaan’s game

Later, singer Shaan entered the house to play a game called Tum Jo Kaho To. During the game, Pranit said he would love to ignore Shehbaz, and Nehal named Baseer as the person she would like to spend time with. Both Nehal and Baseer blushed while other housemates teased them. Shaan also announced that there would be no elimination this week due to Diwali. The housemates enjoyed a lively dance session as Shaan sang in his melodious voice.

After the musical guests left, Abhishek approached Amaal and said he did not want to fight, urging the singer to maintain his legacy. Meanwhile, Gaurav confronted Abhishek about a previous comment regarding a chessboard.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared on screen to interact with the housemates. Ayushmann specifically mentioned Gaurav, Abhishek, and Amaal. The housemates then participated in a game to identify who appeared strong (Thamma) but was actually weak (Lappu).

Amaal and Neelam named Gaurav, Tanya and Shehbaz pointed to Malti, Pranit chose Shehbaz, and Kunickaa named Shehbaz, Baseer, and Abhishek. Ashnoor defended Abhishek, leading to a small argument with Baseer. Nehal also named Malti during the task.

Neelam and Nehal danced to Chikni Chameli, while Pranit sang upon Ayushmann’s request. When praised for his singing, Pranit humorously replied, “Sir aap itna matt karo, aapki film dekh lunga.” Amaal and Shehbaz also performed for the celebrity guests.

Big Diwali surprise touches emotions

Ayushmann revealed a Diwali surprise with gifts and video messages from the housemates’ families. The house was divided into pairs for the gift exchange. Gaurav and Amaal received photo frames with money. Neelam chose a photo from her mom and a video message from Nehal’s brother, bringing her to tears.

Baseer and Farrhana got a pastry and a video from Farrhana’s mother, which also moved her emotionally. Tanya allowed Shehbaz to receive a message from his sister Shehnaaz. Ashnoor let Abhishek see a message from his sister, who asked housemates to respect him. Mridul gave Malti a message from her Daadi. Pranit got to see his family video, while Kunickaa missed her chance.

After the surprise, team Thamma exited, and housemates were directed to the garden area, beautifully decorated for Diwali.

