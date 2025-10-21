Bigg Boss 19 new Promo: Romance sparks between Baseer and Nehal, leaving housemates to debate whether it’s just act

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is witnessing new developments inside the house, leading to some interesting moments. A new promo from the show reveals contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama developing romantic feelings, and it seems not everyone is on board with it.

Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Contestants debate over Baseer and Nehal’s romance

In the new promo from Bigg Boss 19, Baseer and Nehal can be seen enjoying each other's company, with Nehal resting her head on Baseer's lap. As the two spend time together, Kunickaa Sadanand spots them and reacts with an excited “Ooho!”

Continuing, Kunickaa says, “I have to tell you something... Enjoy these moments. Aage ka socho mat.” (Don't think about the future.)

The scene then shifts from Baseer and Nehal to Gaurav Khanna speaking with Farrhana Bhatt. Gaurav says, “Main isko bol raha tha ki tum log ko ek hafte tak continue karni chahiye thi acting. Dynamics ghar ke thodi hilte, like yeh kya ho raha hai yaar!” (I was telling her they should've kept the act going for another week. It would've shaken the house dynamics like, what's going on here!)

In response, Farrhana replies, “Mujhe survival ke liye love angle khelne ki zaroorat nahi hai.” (I don't need to play a love angle to survive here.) Her response leaves Gaurav smiling, earning appreciation from Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur.

The promo later cuts to a conversation between Baseer, Kunickaa, and Nehal. Baseer says, “Main jab aise insaan ke saath hoon jo mere jaisa hai - thoda toxic hai, thoda extra hai, thoda crazy hai... then I know yeh balanced hai.” (When I'm with someone who's like me, a bit toxic, a bit extra, a bit crazy, then I know it's balanced.)

Once again, the scene shifts to Farrhana and Abhishek discussing the new romance in the house. Abhishek asks, “Lekin tu toh keh rahi thi, samajh aata hai natak chal raha hai?” (But weren't you saying earlier that you can tell when it's an act?)

Farrhana responds, “Nahin... mujhe Baseer ke side se thodi fakeness lag rahi hai. Nehal ka mujhe nahi pata.” (No... I feel some fakeness from Baseer's side. I'm not sure about Nehal.)

Gaurav quips back, “Dono ka mujhe pata hai. Dono perform kar rahe hain baith ke.” (I know about both of them. They're both putting on a performance.)

Watch the promo here:

Bigg Boss 19 is available for streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes airing daily at 9 PM. The show also airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Oct 20 Promo: Farhana Bhat claims Malti Chahar wanted equation with Amaal Mallik in UGLY spat, ‘Koi tumhe accept nahi…’