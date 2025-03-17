Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: THIS person from Poddar family to become Armaan and Abhira's surrogate mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, has hooked the attention of the audience. The daily soap has been introducing twists and turns, which has been receiving love. Now, another short leap will be introduced in the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to take a short leap and after the leap, the storyline of the show will revolve around Abhira and Armaan's parenthood journey.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan will opt for the IVF treatment as the former cannot conceive naturally. During their visit to the hospital, they will also see Ruhi, Rohit and Daksh. Abhira will overcome emotions upon seeing Daksh and she will cradle him in her arms. Witnessing Abhira's maternal instincts towards Daksh, Rohit will pray for Abhira to be blessed with a child of her own.

Despite several attempts, Abhira and Armaan's IVF treatment will not be successful. And now, in a surprising turn of events, Ruhi will step forward to help and offer to be a surrogate mother for Armaan and Abhira. However, it will be interesting to see whether Armaan will become more protective towards Ruhi if she conceives his and Abhira's baby and if it affects Abhira and Armaan's relationship.

Speaking about the ongoing storyline, Armaan and Abhira are living separately with Shivani after they left Poddar's house. They left their house after Vidya and Kaveri's truth was exposed. Armaan learned that Kaveri and Vidya purposely kept him away from his mother Shivani. Due to this, he gets extremely upset and decides to end ties with them.

As they are living separately, Armaan and Abhira struggle financially. Despite this, the two have remained strong pillars for each other.

Starring Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani and Romiit Raaj, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every day.