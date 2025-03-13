Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira reveals significance of Holika Dahan to her

Holika Dahan is observed the evening before Holi. This year, we celebrate Holika Dahan tonight (March 13) and Holi tomorrow (March 14). The occasion is observed, symbolizing the victory of good over evil through divine intervention and the triumph of devotion and faith over injustice. While the actors follow a busy schedule to deliver unstoppable entertainment to their fans, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla has a message for her fans on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samridhii Shukla shared with us how Holika Dahan is extremely significant to her. She said, "Holi is a symbol of new beginnings, a time to let go of negativity and welcome positivity. For me, Holika Dahan holds deep significance, reminding us to burn away what holds us back. Celebrate mindfully, conserve water, and fill your life with colors of joy and hope."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla has been receiving immense love from the audience for her character, Abhira. Her acting mettle and performance in the show are applauded by the viewers. In the show, the actress stars opposite Rohit Purohit, who essays the role of Armaan. Their on-screen chemistry is winning the hearts of the audience.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will reportedly take a short leap, after which the lead characters will embrace some major life changes. As per the recent reports, as Abhira cannot conceive, she will consider IVF as an option in order to embrace motherhood.

It is said that the procedure will fail, leaving the couple disheartened. However, the doctor will suggest going for surrogacy. Armaan's brother Rohit overhears this conversation with the doctor. And it is yet to be seen if he will support the couple in their journey or if life will throw new challenges in their way.

Apart from Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, the show also stars Romiit Raaj and Garvita Sadhwani.

