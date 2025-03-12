Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to take 3-month leap; how will Armaan-Abhira’s lives change?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be one of the most popular Hindi serials airing on television. The show, which is currently in the fourth generation with Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla as Armaan and Abhira in the lead roles, has an interesting update. Reportedly, it will take a short leap, after which the lead characters will embrace some major life changes.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a 3-month leap. It is no secret that Abhira cannot conceive, and the last time she tried to give birth to a baby, complications resulted in the death of her newborn. But post leap, Abhira, desperate to embrace motherhood, will consider IVF.

Check out one of the recent promos of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below:

The procedure will fail, leaving the couple disheartened. But the doctor will suggest going for surrogacy. Rohit will overhear this conversation with the doctor. And it is yet to be seen if he will support the couple in their journey or if life will throw new challenges in their way.

Meanwhile, talking about the ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit), along with Shivani, are living in a chawl in a colony. While Armaan has managed to find a job as a mechanic in a garage, Abhira gives tuition to the neighborhood kids.

The Goenkas and Armaan’s father, Madhav, managed to find out about their new residence. In the latest episode, Manisha took the address from the Goenaks and visited Abhira. However, as soon as Kaveri found this, she declared that anyone who wanted to keep in touch with the couple should cut ties with the family.

Interestingly, in recent episodes, Rohit (played by Romiit Raaj) takes a stand for Armaan and Abhira and calls out Kaveri and Vidya for their selfishness and ego. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see if Armaan and Abhira return to the Poddar household.