'I was shocked that...' Hina Khan recalls meeting Sanjay Dutt amid her stage 3 breast cancer battle; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Popular actor Hina Khan, who has been currently battling with stage three breast cancer, has been an inspiration for many. Ever since the actress disclosed being diagnosed with this illness, she has been receiving blessings and love from everyone. Amidst her battle, Hina had shared a post of veteran star Sanjay Dutt. She had expressed her admiration for the actor's journey throughout his cancer battle. Hina even recalled meeting the actor and shared how he motivated her.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan recounted how she received a call from Sanjay Dutt after she posted a message praising his journey following his cancer diagnosis. She was surprised to learn that Dutt had seen her post and taken the time to thank her for it. Hina expressed that she felt inspired by his journey and told Sanjay Dutt that she wanted to meet him because she needed his positivity. In response, Sanjay Dutt invited her to meet him.

Watch Hina Khan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Recalling her meeting with Sanjay Dutt, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "The next day, I met him. He was shooting somewhere. We spent some time together. We discussed our journeys. Throughout this, this positive person kept telling me, 'Hina, remember, you never had cancer, you don't have it, and you will never have it. Just remember this. Kuch nahi hai (There's nothing')."

Advertisement

She mentioned how the The Bhootnii actor motivated her and praised him for encouraging her. Hina said, "I was shocked that it reached out to him. My intention was to put it out to people to spread positivity, that there is even this way to handle it. Even I did it. I did everything throughout my chemotherapy. But I never thought he would reach out to me."

Hina shared how Sanjay Dutt's sister, Priya Dutt, also knew about her diagnosis. She further praised Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt and called them "positive and kind-hearted people." She even said that these people only know how to lift everyone up. From celebrities to fans, everyone has been praying for Hina's speedy recovery.

On Television, Hina Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 18 as a guest.