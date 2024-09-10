Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 10: Manish reveals truth to Abhira; latter takes THIS shocking decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 10: Sanjay expresses his confusion to Kaveri, mentioning that he didn't understand why she asked Abhira to bring her family. Kaveri states that even if Armaan takes a stand for Abhira, it won't make any difference, as Abhira will need a family. Sanjay says that Abhira will somehow sort this problem as she has sorted all the issues so far.

Kaveri still mentions that she can sort money for the function, but she won't be able to bring her family. Armaan asks Abhira whether she ever asked about her family to Akshara. Akshara reveals how she wondered once but then stopped asking eventually. Armaan shares that he can find out about her family. Abhira says that even though she wants to meet her family, she feels that Akshara's soul will get hurt if she meets them.

Abhira states that Akshara was her whole family. Kaveri tells Sanjay that Abhira will realise the worth of family when she fails to bring her family to her function. Kaveri shares that Abhira's weakness is family because she never had one and states that they can use this weakness at their convenience. Kaveri tells Sanjay that once Abhira realises the value of their family, she will eventually dance to their tunes and live her life as per their rules.

Armaan explains to Abhira that she deserves her family's love and insists that she find out about her family. Abhira gets upset thinking that Akshara also deserves her family's love, which she didn't receive from them. She mentions that she doesn't want her family, as Akshara must have a valid reason for keeping her away from them.

Armaan agrees with Abhira and asks how she will bring her family to the function. Akshara assures him that she will manage something.

Roohi gets worried when Manish doesn't answer her call. Abhira arrives and asks her not to call him as it's late and he must be asleep. Roohi taunts Abhira for interfering in her life and asks her to focus on her wedding. Armaan takes a stand for Abhira, but Roohi continues arguing.

Roohi gets upset with Abhira for calling Manish to her function despite not having any relation with him. Abhira assures her she won't call him and asks her to call him for her wedding. Roohi gets furious, saying that Armaan ditched her at their wedding and that her family was insulted. Roohi walks away in anger.

At the function, Kaveri taunts Abhira for not bringing her family and gifts. Armaan gets upset at Kaveri. Kaveri informs him that Abhira agreed to the functions, and so they have organized them. As Armaan tries to take a stand for Abhira, Kaveri declares that the function is cancelled.

Suddenly, the staff members arrive with a lot of gifts, and the family is shocked. Sanjay asks Abhira who brought these gifts. Manish, Surekha, and Swarna arrive with a few gifts. Abhira and everyone are surprised to see them. Manish declares that the function will happen as soon as her family arrives.

Abhira gets emotional. Sanjay taunts Abhira for stealing Roohi's family. Manish gets angry with Sanjay for calling Abhira an 'orphan.' When Sanjay argues, Manish reveals that Abhira is Akshara's daughter. Everyone is utterly shocked to learn this news.

Roohi remembers her mom's death and slaps Abhira. Roohi accuses Abhira of being the daughter of a murderer who killed her parents. Like Akshara stole her father, Roohi blames Abhira for stealing her peaceful life and Armaan from her. Abhira now understands why Akshara never told her the truth, as she knew it would create chaos.

Manish assures Abhira that he is with her. Roohi asks Manish what about her and her mother's death. Abhira gets devastated and decides to break her engagement with Armaan. She removes the ring, gives it to Roohi, and assures her that she won't create problems.

Abhira then apologizes to Armaan for not marrying him and rushes out of the house. Roohi collapses as Manish is about to follow Abhira. Manish stops for Roohi. Armaan and the family are shocked.

