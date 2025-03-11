Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline similar to Hania Aamir-Fahad Mustafa’s Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum? Rohit Purohit reacts

The current storyline of the popular serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revolves around Armaan's (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira's (Samridhii Shukla) new life away from the Poddars. A few days back, the serial made headlines all over social media as a section of netizens pointed out similarities with the current track to Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Now, the lead actor, Rohit Purohit, reacts to the comparison.

Speaking to India Forums, Rohit Purohit, who won over the viewers with his portrayal of Armaan, shared that he is not aware of the storyline of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In his words, “Bas itna pata hai ke wo ladka ladki sath rehte hai and uska jo comparison chal raha hai, I do not know. Itna jarur pata hai ke wo jo jodi hai wo bahut popular hai aur logo ne bahut pasand kiya hai us show ko. Similarily, humare show ko bhi bahut pasand kar rahe hai log.”

(I only know that the boy and girl live together, but I am not aware of the comparison going on. What I do know is that their pair is very popular, and people have loved that show a lot. Similarly, our show is also being loved by the audience).

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also stated that when a couple comes together to set up their new lives, the storyline might look similar to some serials.

For the unversed, Armaan and Abhira found out the truth about Vidya and Kaveri hiding Shivani for all these years. Feeling betrayed, Armaan decided to leave the Poddar house with Abhira and Shivani. They found a small 1-room house in a colony. Currently, they are struggling to make a comfortable life away from the Poddars.

Netizens not only compared the current storyline of the Rajan Shahi-produced serial with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum but also pointed out that the house Armaan and Abhira are living in is similar to Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s Sharjeena and Mustafa’s house. Nevertheless, netizens are enjoying the ongoing track as they think it is refreshing.