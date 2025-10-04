Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Awez Darbar reveals truth behind Shubhi Joshi’s affair claims, ‘Don’t say anything, will be bad…’

Did Awez Darbar date Shubhi Joshi in the past? The question has been on the minds of all Bigg Boss 19 viewers. After the latter alleged a special relationship was present between the two at some point, a lot of speculation has surfaced about their time together. The influencer has also shared screenshots of their chat as proof of their supposed trip. During an exclusive interview with us, the now-exited contestant on the show revealed the truth, denying that they ever dated but confirming that they went on a trip together, albeit with many others.

Awez Darbar shuts down Shubhi Joshi's relationship claims

After his time in the Bigg Boss 19 house came to an end, Awez Darbat sat down with Pinkvilla for a conversation about all the rumors surrounding his name. One particularly complicated one has been regarding his relationship with a woman named Shubhi Joshi. The content creator revealed exclusively to us that he is indeed familiar with her, however, not in the ways many have been expecting. They went on an influencer trip for a brand collaboration.

We went there together and we were very good together. Humne bohot sari baatein ki hai wahape, bohot sari cheezein ki. But I never dated anyone. Mai bohot sari baatein bolna chahta hoon lekin the same thing, jaise mai Basser [Ali] ke bare me nahi bata raha hoon, I don’t want to demean you (Shubhi Joshi).” (I want to say a lot of things, but just like I’m not revealing the truth about Baseer Ali, I don’t want to demean you.)

He addressed the woman in concern directly, saying, “I’m telling you, don’t say anything, it will be bad for you. Don’t do anything. Because Nagma [Mirajkar] is so confident, and she knows everything. Agar kuch galat hota mere bare me toh woh bahar jata. Har cheez mere upar aati so now I’m just gonna end this topic once and forever. I am happy with who I am right now. After 10 years, I’ve understood that this person is for me. Others were only trying for a wild card.” (Nagma is so confident [about me]. If there was any wrongdoing of mine from the past, it would have been out in the world already.)

He further warned her, “I’m telling you, I’m so upset, I’m still trying to control and not say anything. I have everything, so be careful. I don’t want to demean anyone; be happy in your life,” adding, “Kisi ke pet pe chadh ke mat karo, khudse karo. And please mujhe toh bahar hi rakho is sab se.“ (Don’t climb over someone to achieve success, do it by yourself. And keep me away from all this.)

