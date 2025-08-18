11 movies and shows releasing on OTT this week (August 18 to August 25): Mission Impossible 8, Hostage

August 2025 is packed with new and exciting releases across various streaming platforms. If you are confused about what to watch on OTT, here is a curated list of shows and movies you can enjoy this week.

Let’s take a look at 11 movies and shows releasing on OTT from August 18 to August 25.

1. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (August 19)

Director/Creator: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny

OTT platform/s: Prime Video, Apple TV+

After its theatrical release, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is arriving on OTT. Starring Tom Cruise, it serves as a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One. The plot continues the high-stakes, action-packed adventures of super-spy, Ethan Hunt, as he faces off against a dangerous threat.



2. The Map That Leads To You (August 20)

Director/Creator: Lasse Hallström

Cast: Madelyn Cline, K.J. Apa, Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, and Josh Lucas

OTT platform/s: Prime Video

This romantic drama follows Heather, a young woman meeting Jack, a mysterious strangeri on a Europe trip, who travels with his late grandfather's journal. It is based on the novel of the same name penned by J.P. Monninger.



3. Hostage (August 21)

Director/Creator: Matt Charman

Cast: Julie Delpy, Suranne Jones, Corey Mylchreest, and Lucian Msamati

OTT platform/s: Netflix

Set against the backdrop of an international summit, Hostage is about how the husband of the British Prime Minister is kidnapped, and the French president is blackmailed. This upcoming political thriller is a five-episode mini series.



4. Invasion Season 3 (August 22)

Director/Creator: Simon Kinberg and David Weil

Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj, and Erika Alexander

OTT platform/s: Apple TV

This American science fiction series follows an alien invasion of Earth from the perspectives of various individuals around the world. It has been renewed for a third season which will arrive in August this year.



5. Upload Season 4 (August 25)

Director/Creator: Greg Daniels

Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, and Owen Daniels

OTT platform/s: Prime Video

This sci-fi comedy drama is set in a future where humans can "upload" their consciousness to a virtual afterlife. The fourth and final season continues the story of Nathan, a computer engineer who was uploaded to the digital world of Lakeview.



6. Peacemaker Season 2 (August 22)

Director/Creator: James Gunn

Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo

OTT platform/s: Jio Hotstar

The second season of Peacemaker will continue the story of Chris Smith, a man who will do anything for peace. Touted as a spin-off from the film The Suicide Squad, the story is set to take place after the events of the 2025 film, Superman.



7. Eenie Meanie (August 22)

Director/Creator: Shawn Simmons

Cast: Samara Weaving, Steve Zahn, and Randall Park

OTT platform/s: Jio Hotstar

The story follows Edie, a former teenage getaway driver who is forced back into her criminal past. A previous employer gives her an opportunity to save the life of her chronically unreliable former boyfriend.



8. Fisk Season 3 (August 20)

Director/Creator: Kitty Flanagan

Cast: Kitty Flanagan, Marty Sheargold, Julia Zemiro, Aaron Chen, and Glenn Butcher

OTT platform/s: Netflix

The Australian comedy series follows Helen Tudor-Fisk, a corporate lawyer who takes a job at a shabby probate law firm in Melbourne after her life falls apart. In the third season, Helen is now a name partner at the firm, facing new responsibilities and pressures.



9. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (August 20)

Director/Creator: Michael Uppendahl

Cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, and John Hoogenakker

OTT platform/s: Jio Hotstar

The series tells the powerful story of Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully imprisoned for her roommate's murder. It chronicles Knox’s struggle to establish her innocence and get her life back.



10. 007: Road to a Million Season 2 (August 22)

Director/Creator: Julian Jones, Tom Dumican, Jamie Goold, and Alice Smith

Cast: Brian Cox

OTT platform/s: Prime Video

Inspired by the James Bond franchise, this reality competition series follows pairs of everyday heroes who travel the world, completing challenges and answering questions to win a 1 million pound prize. The second season features new contestants in locations like Bangkok and the Bahamas.



11. Hot Milk (August 22)

Director/Creator: Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Cast: Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps, and Vincent Perez

OTT platform/s: MUBI

The film centers on Sofia and her ailing mother, Rose, as they travel together to the Spanish seaside town of Almería. Their destination is the clinic of Dr. Gómez, an enigmatic healer who they hope can provide a cure for Rose's mysterious illness.

Are you planning to watch these OTT movies and shows?

