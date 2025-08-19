26 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, SLB takes Love & War overseas with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky Kaushal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for creating opulent and elaborate sets, intricate costumes, and stunning visuals that transport viewers into a different world. Films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat including web series, Heeramandi are prime examples of his talent. Bhansali, who is now gearing up for Love & War, is all set to take the film to Rome, Italy.

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes Love & War overseas 26 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

According to a new report by Bollywood Hungama, Love & War will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film to be shot overseas after 26 years. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which starred Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, was his last directorial that was filmed abroad.

The filmmaker shot a crucial sequence of its second half in Budapest, Hungary. The location, however, was depicted as Italy.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal's film likely to be shot in Rome and Europe

Quoting a source, the report stated that there is a requirement of a foreign location for Love & War. Earlier this month, Bhansali travelled to Rome for a reccee. As per the source, the upcoming epic tale of love is likely to be shot in the Italian capital, including a few more places in Europe. The filming in these locations will begin later this year.

Advertisement

Bhansali sets up Love & War as 'Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal film'

Earlier in March this year, a source close to the development shared that the Love & War director has set up the upcoming movie as 'Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal film.' "It’s a film revolving around two strong-headed male played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character," the source told us back then.

The source added that Bhansali has already shot some confrontation sequences between Ranbir and Vicky.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996. His other directorial ventures are Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Saawariya (2007), Guzaarish (2010), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Love & War is all set to be released in March 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali sets up Love & War as Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal