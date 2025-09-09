Saiyaara OTT release: Fans demand uncut version of Mohit Suri directorial after deleted scenes from movie go viral

Saiyaara is one of the successful films of the year. The movie is yet again making the buzz on the internet, as the fans are bracing themselves for an OTT release. Ahead of the digital drop, a deleted clip from the film went viral on social media, leaving the fans emotional over the characters of Vaani and Krish Kapoor.

Advertisement

While the official announcement from the streaming platform is awaited, fans are demanding that the uncut version of the film be released on Netflix.

Fans demand Saiyaara’s uncut version to be released on Netflix

As for the deleted scene that has been leaked on social media, it features Vaani Batra, who visits Manali after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. On the way, Aneet Padda’s character reminisces about her time with Krish. In a flashback moment, she sees herself spending quality time with Ahaan Panday’s character.

Meanwhile, the deleted video got the fans to share their thoughts on social media. One of the users wrote, “So many scenes of Aneet’s solo performance were cut, and it’s really disappointing. A talented actress like her deserved much more screen time, and taking that away feels like a huge injustice to both her and the audience."

Another fan mentioned, “Netflix, you just have one job to do… please give me all the uncut scenes in OTT.”

Advertisement

Previously, the lead co-stars, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, shared adorable pictures, celebrating 50 days of Saiyaara’s theatrical run. In the caption, they wrote, “Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us.” They went on to add that the love they received has proved that “honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world."

Saiyaara will be available to stream from September 12 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Review: Mohit Suri gifts Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda a dream debut in his intense love story