Bipasha Basu drops cryptic post amid Mrunal Thakur's old remarks on her physique: 'Get those muscles...'

Bipasha Basu has been a part of Hindi cinema for many years. With films like the supernatural horror Raaz (2002) and the erotic thriller Jism (2003), she carved out a niche for herself as an actress. The Raaz star is currently grabbing headlines over Mrunal Thakur's old remarks on her physique. Bipasha's latest social media post appears to be her response amid the ongoing controversy.

Amid Mrunal Thakur's row, Bipasha Basu says 'Strong women lift each other up'

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share her perspective on body image and strength. Bipasha posted a quote while sending a message of body positivity. The quote posted on her Insta story read, "Strong women lift each other up."

The Raaz actress followed it with a powerful note, encouraging women to embrace physical strength.

Bipasha Basu talks about body positivity and urges women to be 'physically strong'

"Get those muscles, beautiful ladies… we should be strong… muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!" the 46-year-old actress wrote. She added a hashtag of 'Love Yourself' in the post.

Though Bipasha didn't mention Mrunal in her latest post, it seems like it's a cryptic response to the jibe.

What did Mrunal Thakur say about Bipasha Basu?

For the uninitiated, Mrunal Thakur, in the past, passed a remark on Bipasha Basu, calling her 'far better' than the Ajnabee actress. An old video of Mrunal talking about Bipasha in an interview recently resurfaced online, inviting a severe backlash for the Sita Ramam actress.

Mrunal, who was then a part of the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, allegedly commented on Bipasha's physique. The Kumkum Bhagya actress also asked her co-star Arjit Taneja if he would want to marry a woman who is "manly with muscles."

Bipasha Basu made her debut with the Abbas-Mustan directorial, Ajnabee, in 2001 alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Apart from Raaz and Jism, her other notable films are Race, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Barsaat, and No Entry. Bipasha was last seen as a lead in the 2015 film, Alone.

She is married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The couple has a daughter named Devi.

