Mrunal Thakur vs Bipasha Basu Controversy Explained: 'I am far better' and 'manly with muscles' statement sparks debate

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who rose to fame with Ektaa Kapoor’s popular TV series, Kumkum Bhagya, has been grabbing headlines for various reasons these days. Amid her recent release, Son of Sardaar 2, and dating rumors with South star Dhanush, Mrunal is currently at the center of a major controversy for making remarks about Bipasha Basu in an old resurfaced video.

Here's all you need to know about the Mrunal Thakur vs Bipasha Basu controversy.

Mrunal Thakur asks Kumkum Bhagya co-star if he wants to marry a woman with 'manly muscles'

In the video, the Son of Sardaar 2 star can be heard talking about Bipasha Basu while allegedly making comments on her body. The video, originally posted by Telly Bytes on YouTube, is from her initial days when the Pippa actress was a part of the television show Kumkum Bhagya.

The viral clip shows a young Mrunal giving an interview with her show co-star Arjit Taneja. In the video, she asks him, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles?" When Arjit said that he prefers a toned physique like Bipasha Basu, she says, "Go marry Bipasha then!"

Mrunal Thakur says 'I am far better than Bipasha Basu'

Mrunal then adds, "Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok." These remarks are widely interpreted as body-shaming Bipasha. Soon after the old video went viral, the 33-year-old actress faced significant backlash for her remarks against the Raaz actress, with many social media users and news outlets criticizing her words.

Mrunal Thakur faces backlash for her comment on Bipasha Basu

Internet users condemned Mrunal Thakur's remarks and defended Bipasha Basu, highlighting her iconic status in Bollywood. The 46-year-old actress has worked in movies like Raaz, Jism, Ajnabee, Dhoom 2, and more. Basu is also known as a strong promoter of fitness.

A section of netizens also defended Mrunal, noting that the comments were from an old interview and she was young at that time. Bipasha Basu is yet to react.

As of now, Mrunal Thakur has not yet publicly addressed the controversy. Meanwhile, the Sita Ramam actress recently posted new photos on Instagram with the caption, "Stop staring!" But the question is, could this be her indirect response to the ongoing online scrutiny?

